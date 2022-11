LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Richard Lee Brady, Black male age 17

5′ 8″ tall, 150 pounds.

Last seen in the Lexington Park area on Nov. 14

If seen, call the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008

