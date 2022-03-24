Mom Unknowingly Gives Daughter A $50,000 Winning Scratch-off

LANHAM, Md – The 40-year-old Texas native plans to move back to Texas this summer, using her prize to help finance the life-changing move. “It (the win) came right on time,” Frances said.

Player plans to use prize for life-changing move

A Bladensburg fan of Maryland Lottery instant tickets won $50,000 after her mother bought a Bonus Bingo X20 scratch-off and gave her the game to play. The mom was just as surprised as her daughter was when the game revealed its big prize!

Lucky Frances, who is calling her win “A Blessing,” said her mother stopped at the Exxon station at 7703 Annapolis Road in Lanham on March 22 to purchase instant tickets. After she got home, her mom gave Frances a few games to play and kept the rest for herself. The scratch-off players were both shocked when Frances won $50,000 on the $20 game.

The lucky woman, who works as a weight master, initially thought she won $10,000. The Bonus Bingo X20 game has a top prize of $500,000 followed by $50,000 and $10,000 prizes, along with others ranging from $20 to $5,000. As she scratched off the box that multiplies a player’s winnings, however, Frances revealed a 5X multiplier that boosted her prize to $50,000.

The Prince George’s County resident said she rarely plays bingo-themed games because they are time consuming. The mother of four prefers scratch-offs that are quick and easy to play, like the Lottery’s MONOPOLY™ instant tickets.

