LOVEVILLE, Md – On December 10, 2023 at approximately 11:58 a.m., units responded to a motor vehicle and horse buggy collision on Three Notch Road in the area of Pin Cushion Road.

It was reported that the collision left two occupants to be trapped underneath of the buggy with life threatening injuries. The collision involved three adults and one infant.

Units pre-launched Maryland State Trooper 7 but unfortunately due to the weather all helicopters are down and all patients were transported by ground.

One of the adult occupants was intubated and transported by ground to a nearby hospital. The infant was reported to be alert and breathing. The infant was transported by ground to Children’s National Hospital Center to be treated for injuries.

Avoid this area as it will be shutdown for several hours for investigation.

We will provide updates as they become available.

