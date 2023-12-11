Police Find Horse And Buggy At Fault In Serious Loveville Collision

LOVEVILLE, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a horse and buggy on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 11:57 a.m. The accident occurred at the Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road intersection in Leonardtown, MD.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a vehicle had collided with a horse and buggy, resulting in the ejection of all four occupants from the buggy and the death of the horse.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken charge of the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that a juvenile was operating the horse and buggy, carrying three family members. The buggy was stationary at the Pin Cushion Road and Point Lookout Road intersection when the horse unexpectedly reared and bucked. This action caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road, where it was subsequently struck by a southbound 2021 Toyota Tundra.

The juvenile operator and one adult passenger from the buggy sustained life-threatening injuries and were transported by ground to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center. Another passenger was taken to MedStar St Mary’s Hospital, and an infant was transported to Children’s Hospital for precautionary reasons.

At present, speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Corporal Dale Reppel at dale.reppel@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 240-496-6694.