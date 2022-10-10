LA PLATA, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a motor vehicle crash that has left one person significantly injured.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 10, first responders were called to Crain Highway, in the area of Rosewick Road, for a reported crash involving a motorcycle.

Crews were advised by a caller that a 41-year-old male patient had clearly broken their leg and was bleeding.

First responders arrived and advised that the patient was going to need to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital for further treatment, and a possible amputation to their leg.

At the scene, crews were advised that the driver of the vehicle reportedly struck a curb before crashing.

It is unclear if there were any additional contributing factors to the crash.

The patient was taken by Maryland State Police Aviation to a nearby trauma center soon after.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.