File photo – MSPAC Trooper 7

WELCOME, Md. – On September 19, at approximately 4:03 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Durham Church Road. A motorcyclist and another vehicle were involved in the collision, leaving the motorcyclist seriously injured.

Upon arrival, crews found the injured motorcyclist and immediately requested a MEDEVAC transport for the patient. Firefighters set up a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police, Trooper 2. The patient was flown to MedStar Trauma Center for treatment.

The incident caused traffic delays and lane closures in the area. Police are currently investigating the cause of the collision.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com