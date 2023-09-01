WHITE PLAINS, Md. – On September 1, 2023 at approximately 2:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Marshall Corner Road in the area of Kathys Lane.

Upon arrival, crews found a motorcyclist off the roadway in the woods and immediately requested a MEDEVAC due to head and abdominal injuries.

Firefighters set up a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2. The patient was then flown to UM Captial Region Trauma Center for treatment.

