LA PLATA, Md. – On September 11, 2023 at approximately 7:18 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Port Tobacco Road in the area of Archbishop Neale School.

Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle and a motorcyclist involved and immediately requested a MEDEVAC for the motorcyclist due to leg injuries.

Firefighters set up a landing zone nearby for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 2. The 38-year-old male patient was then flown to UM Captial Region Trauma Center for treatment.

