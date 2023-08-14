Movie Review: Barbie

CALIFORNIA, Md. – It’s official. Barbie is here!

In theaters now, Barbie opened to a huge box office weekend. With all the pink and sparkle of any little girl’s daydreams, it’s fun from the get-go.

Margot Robbie plays “stereotypical” Barbie with long blonde hair, a perfect body and a killer wardrobe. She lives in Barbie land, an alternate reality from the real world, where every Barbie (besides some old-school call-ins like Skipper and the discontinued pregnant Midge) is called Barbie. Here, girls run the world! Ken is just an afterthought.

Everything is perfect, and it’s a girl’s night every night until forever. That is until one day, Barbie thinks about death and gets flat-footed (gasp!). Now, she is on the adventure of going into the real world to find the human playing with her that’s making her malfunction.

Barbie finds out very quickly how our world is still so unequal. She thought she had fixed all the problems of feminism. She is assured that Barbie may have done more harm than good for some girls with unrealistic physical representations.

Playing the head of Mattel is the genius Will Ferrell who claims to love women, but really he wants Barbie to go back in the box to send her back to where she belongs. Meanwhile, Ken discovers the patriarchy of our society and decides it’s a great idea to implement it in Barbie land. Now, both worlds are unequal!

The clothes, the references and the comedic timing of the entire cast, especially Ryan Gosling, who plays “stereotypical” Ken whose job is to “Beach,” will have you rolling with laughter and nostalgia for the younger years.

It’s not all plastic, though. This movie has a great message for little girls and women everywhere: you can be anything you want to be. Being a woman is nearly impossible, and we shred ourselves trying to do it all. However, the movie screams, “You are enough just the way you are!” That is a great message to send to any woman, any day. It’s true, too.

Dance numbers, singing and sequins have never been more fun than in this film. It’s safe for the whole family, and the men also get a little nudge. You are “Kenough.” Watch the movie, gentlemen; you’ll get a kick out of Ken and his specific love for horses.

Screen it, Stream it or Skip it: Screen it!

This movie is a perfect gal’s night out or something your daughter and her friends should see. It’ll take you back, make you laugh, cry and want to dance simultaneously!

What did you think of think the movie? Let us know in the comments!

