Mr. Joe Anderson

CALIFORNIA, Md. ‒ The University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland (USMSM) expresses its deep gratitude to Mr. Joe Anderson, who will be moving into a “chair emeritus” role.

During his 17 years as leader, first as the Chair of the governing Board of the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center (SMHEC) from 2006-2019, then as Chair of the Board of Advisors at USMSM (2019-present), Joe Anderson has accomplished a great deal, including helping to secure funding for the new SMART building and seeing the former SMHEC come under the aegis of the University System of Maryland. His passion for this work has always been driven by his desire to ensure that Southern Marylanders had access to higher education.

Mr. Jack Keane will serve as Chair for a term of two years. Mr. Keane was elected by the Board at a meeting held in July 2022.

“I am looking forward to this opportunity, although I know I have very big shoes to fill,” said Mr. Keane. “Joe has done an outstanding job in fulfilling the mission of USMSM, and he laid the groundwork for us to continue bringing world-class education and career opportunities to Southern Maryland.”

In addition to the change in leadership, USMSM will welcome Kaprece James and Evalyne B. Ward, both from Charles County, to the Board of Advisors.

“We are truly grateful for all that USMSM has been able to accomplish with Mr. Anderson at the helm of our board,” said Dr. Eileen Abel, Executive Director of USMSM. “Joe’s leadership and continued service will pave the way for many successful years to come.”