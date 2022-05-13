UPDATE – May 13, 2022 – Derrell Lamar Hooker Orange (“Hooker Orange”) age 37, of Brandywine, Maryland, pleaded guilty today to enticement of a minor to produce child pornography and to possession of child pornography. After Hooker-Orange entered his guilty plea, U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel ordered the defendant into U.S. Marshal custody because he determined that Hooker-Orange was a danger to the community.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron; Acting Special Agent in Charge Selwyn Smith of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police and Sheriff Michelle Cook of the Clay County, Florida Sherriff’s Office.

According to his plea agreement, from at least July 2020 through October 2020, Hooker-Orange, posing as a 16-year-old boy name “Lamar Thompson,” communicated with Victim 1, a 12-year-old girl living in Florida. Hooker-Orange admitted that Victim 1 disclosed to him that she was in “junior high.” During their communications, Hooker-Orange, using the Thompson persona, sent text messages requesting sexually explicit videos from Victim 1, including on August 29, 2020 and October 11, 2020, which Victim 1 then sent to Hooker-Orange.

On March 16, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hooker Orange’s residence and seized his iPad and iPhone. Forensic review of Hooker Orange’s devices revealed images and videos of child pornography, including sexually explicit videos of Victim 1.

As detailed in his plea agreement, Hooker-Orange also communicated with three other minor victims, Victim 2, Victim 3, and Victim 4, through text messages and a secure communication application. As he did with Victim 1, Hooker-Orange posed as a 16-year-old boy and requested sexually explicit images and videos from Victim 2, Victim 3, and Victim 4, which the victims sent to him. Based on the forensic analysis of his devices, Hooker-Orange knew that Victims 3 and 4 were only 11 years old. In addition, on February 21, 2021, Hooker-Orange sent text messages to Victim 2, who resided in Florida, indicating that he had traveled to her residence. The text messages included a screen shot of a Lyft route to the area of Victim 2’s residence, as well as a video of the apartment complex where Victim 2 lived at that time, with a text stating, “I’m outside.” Victim 2 did not meet Hooker-Orange.

According to his plea agreement, Hooker-Orange also participated in numerous chats using a cross-platform messaging service with enhanced encryption to transmit and receive material depicting minors, including prepubescent minors, engaged in sexually explicit conduct. For example, in a chat with another user of the messaging service in March 2021, the other user asked Hooker-Orange to “Trade.” In response, Hooker-Orange sent approximately 74 videos depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and received approximately 98 such videos.

Hooker Orange and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea, Hooker-Orange will be sentenced to between 151 and 262 months in federal prison. U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel has scheduled sentencing for August 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “Resources” tab on the left of the page.

United States Attorney Erek L. Barron commended the HSI, the Maryland State Police, the Prince George County Police Department and the Clay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation and thanked the Prince George’s County Police Department for its assistance. Mr. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica C. Collins and Leah Grossi, who are prosecuting the federal case.

UPDATE – April 6, 2021 – A criminal complaint has been filed charging Derrell Lamar Hooker Orange (“Hooker Orange”) age 36, of Brandywine, Maryland, with enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. The criminal complaint was filed on April 1, 2021 and unsealed at Hooker-Orange’s initial appearance on April 2, 2021.

The criminal complaint was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore; Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police and Sheriff Michelle Cook of Clay County Sherriff’s Office.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (“CCSO”) of Green Cove Springs, Florida, responded to a sex offense call in which an adult female discovered sexually explicit messages on her 12-year-old daughter’s cell phone. CCSO spoke with the victim at her residence and discovered the victim had been communicating with “Lamar Thompson” of Washington, whom she believed to be a 16-year old male, from approximately July 2020 through October 2020. The victim stated she met “Thompson” on a video creation application and continued to communicate with him, primarily through text message and cellular phone calls.

Based on reports by CCSO, CCSO observed sexually explicit text messages and images on the victim’s phone. With the adult female’s consent, the cell phone was placed into evidence at the CCSO. On October 22, 2020, the Clay County State’s Attorney allegedly received information that identified Hooker Orange as the subscriber who had been communicating with the victim.

The affidavit alleges that further review of text messages exchanged between Hooker Orange (allegedly posing as Lamar Thompson, a 16-year-old male) and the victim revealed that the minor victim not only disclosed her age to Hooker Orange but also informed him that she was attending junior high school at the time. Hooker Orange’s number was allegedly saved in the victim’s phone as “Bsf Forever.” According to the affidavit, Hooker Orange sent the victim sexually explicit messages and requested that the victim send him sexually explicit images and videos of herself.

The affidavit further alleges that Hooker Orange told the victim he wanted to see her and mentioned traveling to meet the underaged victim. The victim allegedly advised Hooker Orange that she would like to see him, but he’d have to “wait a few years”.

According to the affidavit, on March 16, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hooker Orange’s residence, where he resides with two other individuals. Law enforcement seized Hooker Orange’s tablet and cellular telephone and interviewed the other residents. The other residents allegedly advised law enforcement that Hooker Orange was constantly on the phone with individuals whom they believed to be minors. Forensic review of Hooker Orange’s devices allegedly revealed images and videos of child pornography.

If convicted, Hooker Orange faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and maximum of life in prison for enticement of a minor and a maximum of 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Hooker Orange had a detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on April 5, 2021 and was ordered to be released under the supervision of U.S. Pretrial Services pending trial.

A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner commended the HSI, the Maryland State Police, the Prince George County Police Department and the Clay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation and thanked the Prince George’s County Police Department for its assistance. Mr. Lenzner thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Grossi and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Fansler, who are prosecuting the federal case.

BRANDYWINE, Md. – Maryland State Police arrested a man Tuesday on various child sex charges in Prince George’s County.

Derrell L. Hooker Orange, 34, of Brandywine, Maryland, is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and six counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to Prince George’s County Central Booking for processing.

According to a preliminary investigation initiated by Homeland Security Investigations, Hooker Orange engaged in online and cellphone conversations with a 12-year-old female with the goal of soliciting a sexual encounter with the minor. The victim and the suspect exchanged nude photos of themselves during their interactions.

At about 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Maryland State Police, along with other members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to include Homeland Security Investigations and the Prince George’s County Police Department served a search warrant on Hooker Orange’s residence. A preliminary forensic review of the suspect’s electronic devices revealed multiple child pornography files. Maryland State Troopers arrested the suspect at the scene and will continue the ongoing investigation.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.