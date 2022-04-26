Arrest:

On 4/22/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to the McDonalds, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Shawn Michael Miles, 30 of Newburg, MD who had previously been trespassed from the property. Miles was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 4/21/2022, Lexus Domonique Martinez, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann

On 4/21/2022, Briana Ricki James, 27 of California, MD was arrested by TFC J. Greathouse

On 4/23/2022, Brandon Edward Darcy, 31 of Oak Harbor, MI was arrested by Tpr K. Poland

On 4/23/2022, Jessica Taishell Crofoot, 29 of Indian Head, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

On 4/23/2022, Geoffrey Douglas Green, 25 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

On 4/24/2022, a 17 year old female of Saint Leonard, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/19/2022, Ashley Shana James, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Driving an uninsured vehicle, and Violation of Probation: Disorderly Conduct

On 4/20/2022, Thomas Eugene Smith, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/20/2022, William Russell Hobbs, 34 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/20/2022, Ted William Taylor, 32 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for Attempted Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Disorderly Conduct, Malicious Destruction of Property Less Than $1,000 x2, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, Dangerous Weapon-Conceal, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana

On 4/22/2022, Jackie Lorraine McKeever, 38 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for Neglect of Minor x3

On 4/22/2022, Kevin Matthew Jett, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for Neglect of Minor x3

On 4/22/2022, Christina Rebecca Davis, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Theft Less Than $100

On 4/23/2022, James Leroy Carter, 50 of Locust Grove, VA was arrested by TFC M. Johnson for Driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, Driving while impaired by alcohol, Driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol per se, and Attempt by driver to elude uniformed police by failing to stop

On 4/25/2022, Rodta Edward Maddox, 24 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 4/25/2022, Alexander Patrick Chew, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/25/2022, Demetri Kavon Gross, 26 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope for FTA: Driving while license was suspended