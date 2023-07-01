ARRESTS:

On 6/13/2023, TFC Engleman was at the District Court building, located at 23110 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown, MD when he observed Michael Augusta McNeill, 27 of Great Mills, MD violating an active protective order. McNeil was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Violation of a Protective Order.

On 6/17/2023, Tpr Holder responded to the Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Gustav Adam Mullins, 46 of Nanjemoy, MD stole merchandise valued at approximately $200.00. Mullins was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500.

On 6/20/2023, Tpr Baden responded to the Shell located at 22141 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a driver who was possibly under the influence. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Zachary Mathew Siewart, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was driving while under the influence. Siewart refused commands and force was used to effect the arrest. Siewart was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order, Intoxicated Public Disturbance, Obstructing & Hindering, Second Degree Assault, Disturbing the Peace/Disorderly, and False Statement to Officer. He was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 6/21/2023, TFC Engleman responded to an accident on Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of one of the vehicles, identified as Michael Timmy Harrod Jr, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was driving while under the influence. Harrod Jr was arrested and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Oxycodone and suspected Alprazolam. An additional search at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center revealed additional Oxycodone. Harrod Jr was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Possession of Contraband – Place of Confinement. He was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 6/22/2023, Tpr Larimer, along with additional Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack and from the Criminal Enforcement Division – Central South, responded to an address on Gibson Drive, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of a stabbing. Investigation revealed that Robert James Lindsey, 43 of Mechanicsville, MD was engaged in an argument with the victim and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. Lindsey was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault.

On 6/24/2023, Tpr Holder responded to a single vehicle collision on Three Notch Road at Rennell Avenue, Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Tyler Allen Paige Dlouhy, 27 of Lusby, MD was driving while under the influence and was arrested. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Suboxone and suspected Alprazolam. Dlouhy was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis x2, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x2, and Resist/Interfere With Arrest.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 6/17/2023, Lester Marvel Scriber, 50 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 6/18/2023, Mitchell Dale Sprague, 22 of Saint Leonard, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 6/20/2023, Stephen Joseph Redding, 59 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Cpl Johnson

On 6/20/2023, Zachary Mathew Siewart, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden

On 6/21/2023, Michael Timmy Harrod, 25 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman

On 6/23/2023, Katarina Tevin Schwitzer, 22 of Mehcanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

On 6/24/2023, Wilfredo Joaquin Valle, 58 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Eckrich

On 6/24/2023, Tyler Allen Paige Dlouhy, 27 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Holder

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 6/14/2023, John Kurtis Simmons, 41 of Washington, DC was arrested by TFC Pope for Violation of Probation: Driving under the influence of alcohol

On 6/18/2023, Jeffrey Thomas Phelps, 34 of White Plains, MD was arrested by Tpr Pettyjohn for FTA: Driving while license was revoked

On 6/22/2023, George Wheeler Jacks, 54 of No Fixed Address was arrested by Cpl Powis for FTA: Trespass – Private Property

On 6/22/2023, Richard Wesley Inman, 49 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Baden for Sex Abuse Minor-Continuing Course of Conduct

On 6/24/2023, Charles Edward Taylor, 37 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Walker for FTA: Trespass – Private Property