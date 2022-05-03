On 4/26/2022, Tpr J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Saratoga Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Oxycodone and Crack Cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Lashawn Johnson, 34 of Lexington Park, MD. Johnson was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 4/28/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Laurel Grove Road at Finch Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Investigation revealed that the license plate attached to the vehicle was stolen. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Floyd Jack Rosenbaum Jr, 45 of Mechanicsville, MD. Rosenbaum was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and was released from the scene.

On 4/29/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to a residence on Newman Way, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing and acting disorderly. Investigation revealed that Detavis Jermaine Berry, 25 of Morganza, MD had been evicted and told to leave multiple times. Berry was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.

On 4/30/2022, Tpr J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana totalling over 10 Grams. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Xavier Lavale Fields, 29 of Hollywood, MD. Fields was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams and was released from the scene.

On 4/30/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt conducted a traffic stop at the Quik Shop, located 21265 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Lionel Michael Ford, 26 of Lexington Park, MD, a loaded firearm was observed in plain view. Tpr Pettitt detained Ford and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. The search revealed a second loaded firearm, a handgun, in the vehicle. The handgun was confirmed as stolen through North Carolina. Ford was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun: Wear/Carry and Transport in Vehicle x2, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle x2, and Regulated Firearm Stolen – Possession.

On 5/1/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Buck Hewitt Road, Lexington Park, MD. The driver of the vehicle initially provided a false name but was eventually identified as Derin Roberto Perez Perez, 20 of Lexington Park, MD. Perez was found to have an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack. Perez was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 4/29/2022, Shamekcia Inez Ashton, 37 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

On 5/1/2022, Cullen Kenneth Bonnel, 26 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants: