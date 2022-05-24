ARRESTS:

On 5/18/2022, Tpr M. Koontz conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Porter Drive, Dameron, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Eric Trevor Cole, 31 of Park Hall, MD signs of impairment were detected. Tpr K. Poland conducted standard field sobriety tests and placed Cole under arrest for driving under the influence. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed suspected Marijuana and suspected Suboxone. Cole was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where an additional search of his person revealed suspected Alprazolam and suspected Cocaine. Cole was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x3, Possession of CDS: Place of Confinement x2, numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 5/18/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt conducted a traffic stop on Chaptico Road at Hurry Road, Chaptico, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Nick Alieu Seisay, 38 of Alexandria, VA signs of impairment were detected and suspected Marijuana was observed in plain view. Tpr Pettitt conducted standard field sobriety tests and placed Seisay under arrest for driving under the influence. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Seisay also had an active warrant through the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office. Seisay was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 5/19/2022, Tpr C. Riggs responded to Walmart, located at 45485 Miramar Way, California, MD for the report of a theft in progress. Investigation revealed Tracy Lynn Stokel, 38 of Great Mills, MD stole items with a value under $100. Stokel was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100 and was released from the scene.

On 5/20/2022, TFC J. Powis conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at MacArthur Boulevard, California, MD. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as John Rudy Thompson, 50 of Washington, DC signs of impairment were detected. TFC Powis conducted standard field sobriety tests and placed Thompson under arrest for driving under the influence. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Cocaine. Thompson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia and was also issued numerous traffic citations relating to driving under the influence.

On 5/21/2022, TFC J. Powis responded to a residence on Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed Michael Steven Jordan, 26 of Hollywood, MD had been issued a Notice Not to Trespass order the previous day by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

On 5/21/2022, Tpr J. Pope responded to Pegg Road at Liberty Street, Lexington Park, MD for the report of a located stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, Tpr Pope made contact with a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who had conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Tanisha Monique Hall, 28 of Pomfret, MD. Hall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.

On 5/22/2022, Tpr J. Pope conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road at Loveville Road, Leonardtown, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana, totalling over 60 Grams, belonging to the driver. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Wendel Frederick Jr, 26 of Bushwood, MD. Frederick was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 5/23/2022, TFC A. Piscopo-Bann responded to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, located at 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, contact was made with Charles William Clark, 66 of Mechanicsville, MD who had been previously issued a Notice Not to Trespass order and is only allowed on the premises if seeking medical treatment. Clark was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 5/20/2022, Jeffrey Brian Koenig, 49 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland

On 5/21/2022, Colleen Michelle Watson, 44 of Limington, ME was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

On 5/21/2022, Robert Dewayne Currie-Bailey, 23 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by TFC R. Kaszubski

On 5/22/2022, Trevor Lynn Dailey, 24 of Kempner, TX was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/17/2022, Lakesha Denise Savoy, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/17/2022, Christopher Shayne Campbell, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/17/2022, John Lamont Graham, 53 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/17/2022, Jeremy John Weller, 41 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault

On 5/17/2022, Timithy Darrell Henson, 61 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Driving vehicle without adequate rear registration plate illumination, Driving while under the influence of alcohol, Negligent driving, Reckless driving, and Driving motor vehicle not in accordance with equipment standards