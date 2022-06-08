Arrests:

On 6/3/2022, Tpr J. Pope conducted a check on a suspicious vehicle on Dorsey Street at Connelly Street, Leonardtown, MD. Tpr Pope made contact with the occupants of the vehicle and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed over 200 Grams of suspected Marijuana. The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Jonathan Ryan Snyder, 18 of Hollywood, MD. Snyder was issued a criminal citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams and was released from the scene.

On 6/6/2022, Tpr C. Willhite responded to the Weis Market located in the St. Mary’s Square Shopping Center, 21600 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed that Joshua Antoine Miles, 33 of Newburg, MD had been issued a Notice Not to Trespass from the property. Miles was also found to have an active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Miles was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Trespass: Private Property.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

-On 6/2/2022, Ashley Irene Freeman, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

-On 6/2/2022, Gregory Allan Hall, 28 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow

-On 6/3/2022, Garrett William Doran, 41 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC J. Powis

-On 6/5/2022, Miguel Angel Torres-Chavero, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pope

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

-On 6/2/2022, Mark Darnell Brown, 32 of California, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for FTA: Malicious Destruction of Property, Value Less Than $1000

-On 6/3/2022, Nichole Corine Underwood, 31 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr K. Poland for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

-On 6/5/2022, Brendan Anthony Morris, 22 of Upper Marlboro, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Buglio for Violation of Probation: Fraud – Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution

-On 6/6/2022, Donovan Anthony Carter, 32 of La Plata, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving without a required license