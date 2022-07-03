ARRESTS:

On 6/25/2022, Tpr J. Engleman responded to the Family Dollar, located at 21703 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Investigation revealed Shanel Lavonya Gantt, 39 of Beaver Falls, PA had been previously trespassed from the property. Gantt was issued a criminal citation for Trespass: Private Property and was released from the scene.

On 6/26/2022, TFC J. Greathouse conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at Mount Wolf Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Wyatt Shane Cunningham, 19 of Chaptico, MD. Cunningham was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams.

On 6/28/2022, Tpr J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Pegg Lane, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed a loaded handgun with no serial number, commonly referred to as a “ghost gun.” The driver of the vehicle was identified as Desmond Shaheim Williams, 18 of Newburg, MD. Williams was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under 21, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, and Handgun in Vehicle.

On 6/29/2022, Sgt S. Barlow conducted a traffic stop in the McDonald’s Parking lot, located at 21600 Great Mills Road, Great Mills, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, suspected Marijuana was observed in plain view. One of the occupants of the vehicle, identified as Joequan Daequeze Bush, 20 of Lexington Park, MD, fled the scene but was apprehended a short distance later. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun. A search of the vehicle revealed an additional loaded handgun, belonging to a 17 year old male passenger of Lexington Park, MD. Investigation revealed both guns were previously reported stolen, one through Frederick County, MD and the other through St. Mary’s County, MD. Bush was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under 21, Regulated Firearm: Stolen, Illegal Possession of Ammunition, and Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession. Bush was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams. The 17 year old male was charged with Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under 21, and Regulated Firearm: Stolen.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

• On 6/27/2022, Toney Leonard Daye, 55 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Barlow

• On 6/28/2022, Marcus Trevaughn Briscoe, 25 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

• On 6/25/2022, Joel Harold Notman, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol

• On 6/26/2022, Victoria Lee Wills, 49 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license

• On 6/26/2022, Paul Matthew Baker, 38 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr B. Messick for Second Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property: Value Less Than $1,000

• On 6/27/2022, Anthony Albert Rice, 21 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman for Robbery

• On 6/27/2022, Keon William Sanders, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr B. Messick for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and FTA/Misdemeanor Defendant/Witness

• On 6/28/2022, Joseph Anthony Brady, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for FTA: Theft: $100 to Under $1,500