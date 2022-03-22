ARRESTS:

On 3/8/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Pleasant Mill Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Alprazolam and Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dustin Robert Platt, 37 of Leonardtown, MD. Platt was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 3/11/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Oxycodone. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dayton John Caldwell Harris, 54 of Prince Frederick, MD. Harris was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Prescription: Omit/Remove Alter/Obliterate Label.

On 3/12/2022, Tpr K. Poland responded to the Popeyes located at 21729 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, Tpr Poland recognized the suspect as George Wheeler Jacks, 33 of Prince Frederick, MD, who had previously been told to leave the property by troopers. Jacks was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing and was released.

On 3/13/2022, Tpr M. Koontz conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and Oxycodone and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christina Marie Fetty, 44 of Lexington Park, MD. Fetty was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.

On 3/14/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to Sandgates Road at Ridge Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of someone causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, Joseph Franklin Morgan, 62 of Mechanicsville, MD was intoxicated and continued to act disorderly after being told to stop. Morgan was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

On 3/21/2022, Tpr J. Barlow conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. The registration plates on the vehicle were confirmed as stolen through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Demarco Derrell Campbell, 28 of Waldorf, MD. Campbell was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.00 and was released from the scene.

The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:

On 3/9/2022, Raymond Allen Copsey, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden

On 3/11/2022, Melissa Renee McGee, 44 of Bryans Road, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman

On 3/11/2022, Leroy Oliver Preston, 65 of Baltimore, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

On 3/12/2022, George Wayne Armiger, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman

On 3/12/2022, Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch

On 3/16/2022, Vincent Paul Shontere, 59 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Cpl Z. Null

On 3/19/2022, William Darnell Wills, 57 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman

On 3/19/2022, Adam Rolland Gassman, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black

On 3/20/2022, Jeffrey Scott Barber, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants: