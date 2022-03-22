ARRESTS:
On 3/8/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Pleasant Mill Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Alprazolam and Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dustin Robert Platt, 37 of Leonardtown, MD. Platt was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.
On 3/11/2022, Tpr D. Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Oxycodone. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Dayton John Caldwell Harris, 54 of Prince Frederick, MD. Harris was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, and Prescription: Omit/Remove Alter/Obliterate Label.
On 3/12/2022, Tpr K. Poland responded to the Popeyes located at 21729 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD for the report of someone trespassing. Upon arrival, Tpr Poland recognized the suspect as George Wheeler Jacks, 33 of Prince Frederick, MD, who had previously been told to leave the property by troopers. Jacks was issued a criminal citation for Trespassing and was released.
On 3/13/2022, Tpr M. Koontz conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Cocaine and Oxycodone and suspected Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Christina Marie Fetty, 44 of Lexington Park, MD. Fetty was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana x2 and was also issued a civil citation for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Less Than 10 Grams.
On 3/14/2022, Tpr J. Pettitt responded to Sandgates Road at Ridge Road, Mechanicsville, MD for the report of someone causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, Joseph Franklin Morgan, 62 of Mechanicsville, MD was intoxicated and continued to act disorderly after being told to stop. Morgan was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Intoxicated Public Disturbance.
On 3/21/2022, Tpr J. Barlow conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD. The registration plates on the vehicle were confirmed as stolen through the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Demarco Derrell Campbell, 28 of Waldorf, MD. Campbell was issued a criminal citation for Theft: Less Than $100.00 and was released from the scene.
The following people were arrested for Driving under the Influence:
- On 3/9/2022, Raymond Allen Copsey, 59 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Baden
- On 3/11/2022, Melissa Renee McGee, 44 of Bryans Road, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman
- On 3/11/2022, Leroy Oliver Preston, 65 of Baltimore, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt
- On 3/12/2022, George Wayne Armiger, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman
- On 3/12/2022, Devonte Arnez Shubrooks, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch
- On 3/16/2022, Vincent Paul Shontere, 59 of Avenue, MD was arrested by Cpl Z. Null
- On 3/19/2022, William Darnell Wills, 57 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Engleman
- On 3/19/2022, Adam Rolland Gassman, 39 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black
- On 3/20/2022, Jeffrey Scott Barber, 44 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt
The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:
- On 3/8/2022, Brian Adam Lilley, 32 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr N. Zack for FTA: First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault
- On 3/8/2022, Montreal Arnez Wade, 27 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr N. Zack for Violation of Probation: Driving while license was revoked
- On 3/9/2022, Davante Daris Brooks, 28 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr N. Zack for Possession of a Firearm With Felony Conviction
- On 3/9/2022, Franklin Lee Russell, 25 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black for Possession of a Rifle/Shotgun With Felony Conviction
- On 3/10/2022, Tina Marie Tippett, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr D. Black for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 3/10/2022, Lawrence Alvin Hoffman Sr, 55 of Coltons Point, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for FTA: Indecent Exposure
- On 3/12/2022, Anthony John Knittel, 38 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by Tpr J. Pettitt for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault
- On 3/15/2022, Anaka Wright, 22 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Koontz for FTA: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia
- On 3/15/2022, Jamar Moss, 40 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr N. Zack for First Degree Rape, First Degree Assault, Attempted First Degree Murder and Resist/Interfering with Arrest
- On 3/16/2022, Antwaun Marquis Somerville, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr T. Eckrich for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams
- On 3/16/2022, Cory Michael McAndrew, 31 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Tpr M. Koontz for Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute Narcotics x2 and Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana
- On 3/16/2022, Cory Michael McAndrew, 31 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by TFC A. Piscopo-Bann for FTA: Driving without a required license
- On 3/17/2022, Keona Dominique Best, 26 of Prince Frederick, MD was arrested by Tpr C. Willhite for FTA: Driving while license was suspended
- On 3/18/2022, Brandon Harrison Shaw, 34 of Great Mills, MD was arrested by TFC M. Johnson for Possession of CDS: Marijuana Greater Than 10 Grams and Possession of CDS: Intent to Distribute
- On 3/19/2022, Troy Lamont Fenwick, 46 of St. Inigoes, MD was arrested by Tpr N. Zack for Violation of Probation: Second Degree Assault
- On 3/21/2022, Wayne Ellis Campbell, 32 of District Heights, MD was arrested by TFC M. Posch for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana