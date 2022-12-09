MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 9, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Budds Creek Road in the area of Mechanicsville Road.

Crews arrived and found a tow truck and two other vehicles involved with three occupants reportedly trapped with injuries. Upon arrival a MEDEVAC was pre-launched at least one patient. Firefighters established a landing zone in the area Chaptico Park.

Firefighters extricated all 3 patients and turned over to EMS for care.

A second MEDEVAC was requested for a second patient. EMS has total of 4 patients with injuries.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 quickly arrived to the landing site and Maryland State Police Trooper 2 is responding from Joint Base Andrews. Flight medics with MSP Trooper 7 were transported to the scene to assist with care of the patients.

MSP Trooper 2 arrived to the landing site by 1: 05 p.m.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department was requested to Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department to supply coverage to the area for additional incidents.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to Capital Region Trauma Center for treatment.

MDOT SHA arrived on the scene to remove a fallen tree in the roadway.

SMECO was also requested to the scene. Expect traffic delays in the area with the road closed for an extended period of time.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

