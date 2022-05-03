GLEN BURNIE, Md. – Beginning in June, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will end temporary modifications to its driving test that were put in place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, June 6, 2022, the road test portion of non-commercial driver’s skills tests will resume with a driver’s licensing agent inside the vehicle.

In response to COVID-19, MDOT MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020 to ensure social distancing in the interest of health and safety. Tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent providing instruction outside the vehicle.

Effective June 6, MDOT MVA is returning to the pre-COVID driver skills tests, with applicants completing both a closed course portion to test basic control of the vehicle, during which the driver’s licensing agent will be outside the vehicle; and the on-road portion to further evaluate driving skills, with the agent in the vehicle.

MDOT MVA is providing advance notice of the change to ensure applicants are prepared for the test.

While MDOT MVA customers and staff are not required to wear masks inside testing vehicles, at branch offices or VEIP stations statewide, face coverings are strongly recommended for individuals who have not been vaccinated. Customers and employees who have been vaccinated may wear a mask during driver’s skills testing if preferred.

During the on-road portion of the test, the driver’s licensing agent and customer will be encouraged to improve the ventilation in the vehicle if possible — for example, by opening the windows or setting the air ventilation/air conditioning on non-recirculation mode.

Additionally, if customers are not feeling well, they are encouraged to reschedule their appointment.

“Our goal always is for anyone who walks through our doors to feel comfortable and safe,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer. “We appreciate all of the feedback we have received from our customers and staff and look forward to continuing to provide premiere customer service while protecting the safety of our testing applicants and employees.”

For more information about MDOT MVA’s driver’s skills test and additional resources, click here.