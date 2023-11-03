Natural Resources Police Toy Drive Returns For 2023 Holiday Season

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is conducting its annual “Boatload of Toys” drive at several locations. Natural Resources Police officers are collecting donations of new, unopened toys for children in need. The program is part of the national United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots initiative.

Members of NRP’s volunteer Reserve Officer program and staff will collect the toys at drop-off locations in each region of the state–southern, eastern, central, and western. New additions to the program this year include an increase in donation drop off points and a partnership with Amazon, which is offering Marylanders the opportunity to donate a toy online via a Toys for Tots Registry hosted on Amazon’s platform. Donations can be easily added to an Amazon cart, choosing the “NRP Safety Education Unit” gift registry address that is listed.

“NRP is excited to expand the Boatload of Toys initiative this year,” NRP Acting Deputy Superintendent Brian Rathgeb said. “Additional collection sites and the ability to make donations online will make it easier for Marylanders to spread holiday cheer by supporting local families in need.”

NRP’s Boatload of Toys staff will accept donations of new, unwrapped toys at the following locations this year:

November 4, 2023

St. Mary’s Walmart

45485 Miramar Way

California

10 a.m. – 3 p.m

Bowie 5K – Bowie Town Center (behind Five Guys)

15606 Emerald Way

Bowie

7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

November 18, 2023

Bowie Town Center (behind Barnes and Noble)

15455 Emerald Way

Bowie

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Annapolis Mall (former Sears Auto parking lot)

1040 Annapolis Mall Road

Annapolis

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

November 19, 2023

Bass Pro Shops (Arundel Mills)

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Suite E2

Hanover

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

November 25, 2023

Annapolis Mall (former Sears Auto parking lot)

1040 Annapolis Mall Road

Annapolis

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hagerstown Walmart

17850 Garland Groh Blvd.

Hagerstown

Noon – 4 p.m.

November 26, 2023

LaVale Walmart

12500 Country Club Mall Road

La Vale

Noon – 4 p.m.

December 2, 2023

Berlin Walmart

11416 Ocean Gateway

Berlin

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Denton Walmart

610 Legion Road

Denton

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

December 3, 2023

Bass Pro Shops (Arundel Mills)

7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Suite E2

Hanover

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

December 9, 2023

Sykesville Walmart

6400A Ridge Road

Sykesville

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.