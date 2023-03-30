NAVAIR Women’s History Month Employee Spotlight: Meredith Almoney

Meredith Almoney, PMA-268 assistant program manager for Test and Evaluation

HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–To help commemorate Women’s History Month in March, we’re featuring stories of employees throughout the command. This week, we’re spotlighting Meredith Almoney, PMA-268 assistant program manager for Test and Evaluation. She is about to begin her NAVAIR Leadership Development Program (NLDP) rotation as the assistant deputy program manager lead for the Lead Systems Integration Integrated Program Team.

Her proudest moment of working at NAVAIR is being a member of the test team that completed the first aerial refueling event between an autonomous tanker aircraft, MQ-25 prototype T1, and an F/A-18 Hornet.

“I’m very proud of the team and knowing that I contributed to their success,” she said.

She particularly likes the people she works with and how dedicated they are to the mission.

“Everyone is working hard to ensure that our warfighters have the best airplanes, equipment, and support in the world and being a part of that is incredibly rewarding,” she said.

The best advice she has received is to always take responsibility for mistakes and never deflect blame. She carries that advice through both her professional and personal life.

“When issues arise or mistakes happen, I always take responsibility and own my part of the situation,” Almoney said. “Whether tasking wasn’t completed on time or I missed signups for my kids’ extra-curricular activities, I always accept responsibility for the situation. As a leader, accountability builds trust and respect.”

Her advice for new or junior employees is that no idea is too crazy.

“If you’ve got a good idea, run with it until someone with the power to say no, says no,” she said. “Remember, not everyone who says no has the power to actually say no.”

She also recommends that NAVAIR employees become involved in diversity action teams (DATs).

“DAT’s offer you a chance to meet an amazing network of people across the organization,” she said. “There are great opportunities for mentoring — both as a mentor and mentee — and you never know what opportunities you’ll learn about that could change the direction of your career.

“It’s also important to hear about other people’s perspectives and understand their point of view so that you can better communicate with your teammates,” she continued. “That’s why it’s important to attend diversity events.”

Almoney is a member of the Women’s Initiative Network (WIN), and for a time, leader of WIN’s Mid-Career Level Development (MCLD) team.

“As a member of the team I set up a panel discussion and virtual training brown bag,” she said. “I stepped down as the lead of the MCLD but I’ve been volunteering to help out with WIN events and attending other diversity events as able.”

Almoney thinks that Women’s History Month is important because it shows women as role models in all careers of the workforce.

“As a woman in engineering, it was important for me to see other women in technical and leadership positions both while I was in school and still to this day,” she said. “Without those role models, I may not have been inspired to pursue a technical major and then again to pursue leadership roles in the organization. Women’s History Month gives us a chance to celebrate women role models and hopefully continue to inspire the next generation of women.”

Outside of work she and her significant other spend time with their two kids, ushering them to swim lessons and soccer practice.

“I am also a member of a book club, enjoy wine tasting, hiking, and visiting local museums,” she said. “I volunteer with the STEM-ING organization as a workshop assistant.”