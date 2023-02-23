Neighborhood Enforcement Team Locates Loaded Handgun, Ammunition During Traffic Stop

Daquan Malik Farmer

WALDORF, Md. – On February 22 at 2:34 p.m., officers with the Neighborhood Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of St. Thomas Drive and St. Charles Parkway in Waldorf.

Officers detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed there was marijuana inside the vehicle as well as a loaded handgun and separate extended magazine.

The driver, Daquan Malik Farmer, 25 of Hughesville, who is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior felony conviction, was arrested and charged with illegally possessing the handgun and other related gun and ammunition charges.

On February 23, a judge ordered that Farmer could be released on the condition that he pays a $100,000 bond.

The Neighborhood Enforcement Team investigated.

