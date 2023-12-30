Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Looking for the perfect way to ring in your New Year? Look no further, we’ve gathered some of the happenings to start your year off in the right direction!

Things to do with the family? Lord Calvert Bowling Center in Huntingtown, MD, is running a few different specials throughout the day, from 10 P.M. till 1 A.M. for $135 you and your family can ring in the new year with a strike!

Something a little further away but is sure to be a hit with you and your family this new year is Top Golf in Oxon Hill, MD. Here you and your family can enjoy fun food and golf games as you count down to the 2024 year! The Oxon Hill location will be open from 9 A.M. to 1 A.M.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point, MD, will be holding a kids countdown to Noon! The Celebration is to begin at 10 A.M. till the “noon year” of 1 P.M. There will be themed crafts, sock skates, snacks, beverages, and a colorful ice ball drop!

The Rod n Reel located in Chesapeake Beach, MD, will be hosting a family-friendly (12+) HOLLA-DAY New Year’s Eve Party from 9:30 P.M. till the new year’s brought in. The celebration is for those who want to bring in the new year at the beach and is a dress-to-impress event! Tickets are $55 for adults and $35 for children and include access to an All-you-can-eat Buffet. Tickets have since sold out for this event.

Fun for the adults? Scorpion Brewery located in Owings, MD, is hosting a Keg Drop New Year’s Eve event where the brewery will host local food truck Heidi’s Eats and Sage Treats from 4 to 7 P.M. The brewery will also have all your local favorite brews ready on tap and a Keg Drop to follow at 10 P.M. This event is free of entry and is sure to be a great time!

Taphouse 1637 in California MD, will also be holding their very own celebration to ring in 2024! Here you will find a delicious wine and bourbon tasting feature along with their house DJ, DJ Chase playing all your favorites from the 80s to the top hits now!

Anthony’s Bar and Grill in Dunkirk, MD, will be bringing in the New Year with local DJ Big Tony of J Squad Entertainment, as well as some yummy food, drink, and dessert specials while you’re taking a break from the dance floor.

Drift Inn located in Mechanicsville, MD, will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party with no cover fee! Come in for all-you-can-eat oysters, 10% off all food, Music, and $15 buckets of beer to bring in the new year right!

O’ Gannigans located in Prince Frederick MD, will be ringing in the New Year with a special you do not want to miss. With your $20 entry fee comes a midnight champagne toast as well as access to their post-New Year all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet.

The Greene Turtle in La Plata MD, will be having 2-for-1 drinks starting at 8 pm to welcome the 2024 year! No tickets and no cover fee are to be charged, just good fun and drinks with a champagne toast at midnight!

So whether you’re venturing out this year or staying home to bring in the new year, we’d like to wish you a safe and Happy New Year! Be sure to check out some of these can’t-miss celebrations!

If your event did not make the list, email us at news@thebaynet.com