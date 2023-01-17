Newburg VRS&FD Sadly Announces The Passing Of Past Chief Steve Shifflett

NEWBURG, Md. – It is with great sadness and extremely heavy hearts that the Officers and Members of the Newburg Volunteer Rescue Squad & Fire Department & Auxiliary announce the passing of Past Chief Steve Shifflett.

He passed on Friday, January 13th, 2023.

Steve joined our department on February 5, 2002 and dedicated many hours of volunteer service with us, while also simultaneously serving with the Charles County Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

He held many positions within our department, climbing through the ranks up to EMS Chief in 2004 and Fire Chief in 2009.

In 2009, Steve received the honor of Firefighter of the Year within our department, which is voted on by all members annually.

He was also instrumental in the recognition of a need for Marine services within our community, which subsequently led to the establishment of our Marine Division in 2009.

He served on the committee that oversaw the brainstorming, development and manufacturing of our current Fire/Rescue Boat.

Arrangements are as follows:

Viewing- Friday, January 20th, 2023 at Station 14, 12245 Rock Point Road, Newburg, MD, 20664 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm, with Firemen’s Prayers at 7pm.

***We will be escorting Steve from Raymond’s Funeral Home on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 at approx. 1430 hours. Any departments able to assist with intersection coverage, please call Fire Chief Ryan Jacobs at (240) 508-1171***