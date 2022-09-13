No Injuries After Dump Truck Overturns In Chesapeake Beach

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On September 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a overturned dump truck on Bayside Road in the area of Bristol Drive.

Crews arrived and found the dump truck’s sole occupant was uninjured. Firefighters quickly controlled a hazardous materials leak in the roadway.

The scene was turned over to State Highway, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.