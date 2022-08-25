No Injuries After Rear-End Collision In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On August 25, at approximately 1:32 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Airport View Drive.

Police were already on the scene of a previous accident this morning involving a dump truck and a tractor trailer.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision EMS arrived and checked out one patient.

Both drivers are reported to be uninjured. The patient signed a care refusal on the scene

