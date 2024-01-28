Noise Advisory: NAS Pax River And Webster Outlying Field Increasing Flight Activity, January 29 – March 8, 2024

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (June 13, 2016) – Three F/A18 F Super Hornets assigned to U.S. Naval Test Pilot School fly over NAS Patuxent River. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Wolter)

PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding the Outlying Field Webster and the Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that there will be an increase in aircraft flight activities associated with the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School training. This increase in aircraft activity will occur from January 29 through March 08, 2024.

The U.S. Naval Test Pilot School trains the world’s finest developmental test pilots, flight officers, engineers, industry and foreign partners in full spectrum test and evaluation of aircraft and aircraft systems. Located in Patuxent River, Maryland, the school is forefront in development of modern test techniques and leads aviation in standardization of flight test. Its highly competitive program has graduated more than 90 NASA astronauts to date.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028. To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.