NSWC IHD And USNA Conduct “Train The Trainer” Class For Local STEM Teachers

INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD), supported by the Energetics Technology Center, Inc., partnered with the United States Naval Academy to conduct a “Train the Trainer” class for local teachers in the Charles County area at the College of Southern Maryland’s Velocity Center in Indian Head, Maryland, Feb. 21.

The event aimed to demonstrate a variety of STEM classroom activities teachers could perform with their students.

The class was led by Dr. Nicole Yemothy, the Department of Defense 2022-2023 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow with the Air and Space Forces K-12 STEM program, who gave the 21 teachers in attendance a variety of examples of in-classroom science, technology, engineering and math activities.

Yemothy would not only explain the activities, but encouraged participation from the teachers for a fun and realistic educational opportunity.

The STEM activities included stomp rockets, chemical labs, and tissue-paper hot air balloons, while covering a wide range of topics ranging from physics and chemistry, to aeronautics and mechanics. After the event, Yemothy sent each participant home with a full set of supplies and resource guide for each activity

“By training our local teachers to conduct STEM activities in their classrooms, we are effectively reaching thousands of students, some of whom may one day be the next generation of rocket scientists here at the command,” said NSWC IHD STEM lead and Chief Technical Officer Dr. Kerry Clark.

NSWC IHD — a field activity of NAVSEA and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment — is the leader in ordnance, energetics and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing and disposal; and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit and dispose of explosive ordnance threats.