Dalisa E. Gutter, CRNP, joined the OB-GYN team at UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health in the White Plains office.

LA PLATA, Md. – The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health continues to achieve its mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care to the community with the recent hire of Dalisa E. Gutter, CRNP, the practice’s new nurse practitioner. Gutter will treat patients at the group’s newly opened White Plains office where she joins OB-GYN David Caiseda, MD, and fellow nurse practitioner Vontrese Simpson, CRNP.

“We are very excited and fortunate to have such an effective nurse practitioner join our organization,” said Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UM Charles Regional Medical Center. “Her professionalism, compassionate nature, and exceptional abilities will be a tremendous gain for our Women’s Health Practice in White Plains.”

With nearly 15 years of nursing experience, most of which was spent in women’s health facilities, Gutter brings invaluable expertise and exceptional patient care to the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health office in White Plains.

“Dalisa is an outstanding nurse on every level,” said Evalyne Bryant-Ward, MBA, DBA, CAPPM, UM Charles Regional Medical Group’s Director of Operations. “She’s a leader, she’s compassionate, and she is already providing high-quality care to our patients. After a month in the office, her positive outlook and contagious personality has endeared her to both her patients and colleagues.”

Open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Women’s Health makes high-quality obstetric, gynecologic, and well-woman care available to women at all stages of life at a convenient White Plains location, as well as a second location in La Plata. To make an appointment, dial 301-609-4964.

About UM Charles Regional Medical Center UM CRMC is a member of the University of Maryland Medical System and serves as a regional, not-for-profit, integrated health system serving Charles County and the surrounding areas of Southern Maryland. Our mission is to provide excellent patient care as measured by the population’s health, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and cost effectiveness. UM Charles Regional Medical Center will remain the premier place to receive care and the premier place to provide care. For more information, visit www.UMCharlesRegional.org.

About the University of Maryland Medical System The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.