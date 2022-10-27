UPDATE AT 5:59 p.m.: A second patient on the scene, an adult male, was also determined to be in need additional treatment and is reportedly being flown out to a nearby trauma center.

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — We are receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash that occurred this afternoon that has resulted in multiple reported injuries.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. on October 27, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Great Mills Road, in the area of Pacific Drive.

Initial reports indicated there were multiple injuries and following a head-on crash.

Upon arrival, crews made contact with two adults and three juvenile patients in need of further medical treatment.

Soon after, a helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation was requested to transport one of the adults to a nearby trauma center. That victim was identified as a female in her late-30s.

A landing zone was established near the scene of the crash to make the transport.

The other patients are currently still being checked by EMS on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

