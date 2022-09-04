ANNAPOLIS, Md. — On September 4. 2022, at approximately 12:40am, Eastern district officers responded to the 300 block of Buschs Frontage Road, Annapolis for a crash involving a sedan and a pick up truck.

The investigation revealed a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on Buschs Frontage Road and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was making a right turn from a gas station onto the roadway.

The driver of the Malibu was unable to avoid colliding with the Silverado.

The driver of the Silverado was transported by MSP Trooper 1 to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

As a result of roadside observations, field sobriety tests were administered to the driver of the Malibu who was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested and transported to the Anne Arundel County Central Holding & Processing Center, Annapolis.

The crash is under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section

Vehicle 1: 2015 Chevrolet Silverado MD Reg: 4EJ6871

Burton Blake Wilson 81 year old male – Serious Injuries

Easton, MD

Vehicle 2: 2017 Chevrolet Malibu MD Reg: 4EF1407

Wade Raymond Flaherty-Thompson 27 year old male – No injuries

Annapolis, MD