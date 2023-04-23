LA PLATA, Md – On April 23, 2023 at approximately 12:01 p.m., police and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of Turkey Hill Rd.

A caller advised that there could be possible entrapment involving the two vehicles.



Crews arrived on scene and discovered an elderly couple in one of the vehicles that were possibly trapped.



EMS evaluated the patients and requested a MEDEVAC.

A landing zone was established for a nearby park.



One patient was transported by ground to Charles Regional Medical Center. Another patient was flown out to Capital Regional Trauma Center by Maryland State Trooper 2.



We will provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of La Plata Volunteer Fire Department