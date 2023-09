LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 7, 2023 at approximately 4:23 p.m., emergency personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Trapp Road for a motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a car and pickup truck involved with one person injured. EMS evaluated the occupant on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Photo courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

