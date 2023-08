LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 30, 2023 at approximately 6:07 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of MacArthur Boulevard.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one person reportedly suffering from a leg injured. EMS evaluated the occupant on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

