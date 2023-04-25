CALIFORNIA, Md. – On April 24, at approximately 4:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on St. Andrews Church Road at the intersection of Indian Bridge Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a rear-end collision with one occupant injured. Firefighters assisted with debris cleanup from the road.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com