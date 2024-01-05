CCSO UPDATE – One Killed, One Injured After Fatal Head-On Collision Involving Tow Truck In Calvert County

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On January 5, 2024, at approximately 9:47 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Plum Point Road near Kimberly Lane.

Upon arrival, responders discovered two vehicles involved in a head-on collision, resulting in injuries to the occupants. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) assessed the patients at the scene and initially requested MEDEVAC transport for one individual. However, the MEDEVAC was subsequently canceled, and two patients were transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center by ambulance.

Due to a diesel fuel leak on the roadway, Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) units from Charles County and the State Highway Administration (SHA) were requested for assistance.

Plum Point Road in the vicinity will remain closed for an extended period while police conduct an accident investigation. Use alternate routes. Expect delays in the area.

We will provide further updates as they become available.

