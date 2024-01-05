HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 9:42 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to a reported head-on motor vehicle collision along Plum Point Road in the area of Kimberly Lane in Huntingtown.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies identified two vehicles – a tow truck and a Ford Edge – involved in the crash. Emergency services transported one adult male from the scene to CalvertHealth, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Another individual was transported to CalvertHealth with injuries assessed as non-life threatening.

As a result of the collision, Plum Point Road is currently closed in both directions to facilitate accident reconstruction.

Further updates will be provided as additional details become available.