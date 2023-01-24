One Injured After T-Bone Collision In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On January 24, 2023 at approximately 2:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in the area of Midway Drive.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a T-Bone collision with one occupant reportedly injured.

EMS evaluated the patient and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Two care refusals were signed on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

