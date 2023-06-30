WALDORF, Md. – On June 29, at approximately 6:34 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Crain Highway in the area of Vernon Road. According to reports, one person was trapped and unconscious with head injuries.

Upon arrival, crews found three vehicles involved in the accident, with one person injured and trapped. A MEDEVAC was requested for the patient but was down due to weather conditions.

Firefighters worked quickly and were able to extricate the patient, while EMS evaluated them on the scene. The patient was then transported by ambulance to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com