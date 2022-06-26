HOLLYWOOD, Md. — We are receiving reports that a person has sustained a gunshot wound this evening and is being transported to a nearby trauma center.

At approximately 10:49 p.m. on June 25, first responders were called to the 24000 block of Mervell Dean Road for reports that a man had sustained a gunshot wound to his knee.

It is unclear at this time how the man sustained the injury.

EMS arrived on on the scene and determined that the man would need to be transported by helicopter to a nearby trauma center for additional treatment.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation travelled from Andrew’s Air Force Base to meet with the transport at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are made available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com