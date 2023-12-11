MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 11, 2023, at approximately 9:21 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus on southbound Three Notch Road, just before Old Village Road.
Upon arrival, crews discovered a total of four vehicles involved in the incident, including a UPS truck, Toyota pickup, Chevy Captiva, and a St. Mary’s County school bus. At the time of the collision, the school bus was occupied by four students, all of whom fortunately escaped without any injuries. No entrapment was reported.
However, the driver of the Chevy Captiva was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for precautionary reasons.
Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Four vehicles………thank you to all those involved, our car insurance companies thank you
Sarcasm alert .–> Butt butt butt the roads were icy .
The bad thing here is , even (if) the accident was not the UPS drivers fault it still is noted to his / her employment record .
The SUV has damage to both the front and back …. how did that happen?
I guess the strobe light on top of the school bus that are supposed to help “prevent” accidents didn’t prevent anything. Fancy that.
You people can’t drive – should make everyone in St Mary’s drive a bicycle
