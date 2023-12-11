MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 11, 2023, at approximately 9:21 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus on southbound Three Notch Road, just before Old Village Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a total of four vehicles involved in the incident, including a UPS truck, Toyota pickup, Chevy Captiva, and a St. Mary’s County school bus. At the time of the collision, the school bus was occupied by four students, all of whom fortunately escaped without any injuries. No entrapment was reported.

However, the driver of the Chevy Captiva was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for precautionary reasons.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

