CALIFORNIA, Md. – In a recent episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” hosts Chris Hill and Mark Frisco embarked on a deep and candid discussion surrounding the opioid epidemic, shedding light on the multifaceted aspects of the crisis and the urgent need for awareness and change.

The conversation touched on topics ranging from the origins of the crisis to the disturbing trends in overdose statistics, prompting listeners to reevaluate their understanding of the issue.

The conversation kicked off with a reflection on the origins of the opioid epidemic and its evolution through various drugs, from oxycontin to heroin and fentanyl. Frisco shared that the catalyst for the discussion was the Netflix documentary “Painkiller,” which highlighted the role of Purdue Pharma in perpetuating the crisis.

Referring to a recent article on The BayNet, “Southern Maryland Overdose Statistics For 2023: Fentanyl Is Our Latest Battle,” the hosts delved into a graphical representation of overdose statistics, with a focus on fentanyl-related deaths. The chart depicted a steep rise in fentanyl-related fatalities, highlighting the urgency of addressing this deadly drug.

Drawing attention to the documentary “Painkiller,” Mark highlighted its revelation that the opioid crisis was driven by corporate profit, leading to countless lives lost and ruined. The hosts critiqued the lenient penalties imposed on Purdue Pharma and its executives, contrasting them with the harsh sentences faced by street-level drug dealers.

“I think the real eye-opener of the documentary is that this was done to people in the name of profit. And it ruined lives. It took lives. And it’s still affecting the lives of people today. And my question was like, what else,” Frisco expressed.

The conversation shifted towards skepticism and the importance of questioning information presented by both big pharmaceutical companies and the media. The hosts emphasized the need for independent research and critical thinking to counter misinformation and manipulation.

Discussing the future, Hill and Frisco pondered what other hidden agendas might be at play. They acknowledged the challenges in addressing misinformation and flawed data and suggested that history is often ignored or misinterpreted, leading to repeated mistakes.

“The key is educating yourself reading up on it, but even the data is so skewed, you just don’t know what you’re getting,” Hill pointed out.

The hosts touched on the role of leadership and open communication in overcoming these challenges. They advocated for healthy arguments and discussions that lead to informed decision-making.

In closing, Chris and Mark urged listeners struggling with addiction or seeking help for a loved one to reach out for support. They emphasized that hope exists, even in the darkest of times, and that positive outcomes are achievable with determination and a helping hand.

The podcast episode provided an insightful exploration of the opioid epidemic, highlighting the complex interplay of corporate greed, misinformation, and personal struggle. By dissecting the crisis and encouraging critical thinking, Hill and Frisco aimed to empower their audience to make informed choices and contribute to positive change.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, we strongly encourage you to reach out to the appropriate authorities and organizations that can provide guidance, treatment, and support. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) offers a confidential and free helpline available 24/7. Call 1-800-662-HELP (1-800-662-4357) to connect with trained professionals who can provide information, resources, and support for individuals dealing with substance abuse.

