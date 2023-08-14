LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It is with deepest regret that the membership of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and its Auxiliary announce the passing of Active Member James H. “Jay” Bowles Jr.

Jay joined the department in 1975 and served until 1985 and rejoined in 2015. Jay was an active member at the time of death. As a member of the department and over his many years of service, he served as a Lieutenant and on several committees for the betterment of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and the community he loved. He most enjoyed serving on the building committee and offering suggestions on how we could improve and update our facilities.

He recently served on the Memorial Committee sharing his thoughts on an appropriate design to recognize our deceased members. In recent years, Jay enjoyed sitting around the table in the engine bay, sharing his thoughts on the future of the department and plans in the works for continuing to provide the very best service to the community.

Jay was a great story teller and that was often the conversation around the table but he would always end the stories by saying that most of his stories” were better not being repeated” Rest in peace until we meet again.

Info on Jay’s services. Prayers @ Mattingley- Gardiner Funeral Home on Friday 8/18/2023 from 5pm to 8pm with fireman’s prayers starting at 7pm. (Any department personnel wishing to participate plesse be at Company 1 at 6:30pm)

Funeral on Saturday 8/19/2023 at 10am, St. Aloyisus Church in leonardtown

Burial Services to follow @ Charles Memorial Gardens

No outside department apparatus is requested per the family.