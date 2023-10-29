WALDORF, Md – On October 29, 2023 at approximately 2:07 a.m., units responded to a shooting in the restaurant The Cut Bar and Restaurant in Waldorf.
A patron on the scene called in the shooting and stated it was a male that was shot in the leg and they did not see who fired the shot.
When units arrived on the scene they found the male victim in the kitchen of the restaurant. The male victim was then transported to Capital Region Medical Center to be treated for injuries.
We will provide updates as they become available.
someone was mad they lost the halloween costume contest most likely. sad world we are living in.
Don’t kid yourself. You won’t provide any updates.
I remember when there were only 2 traffic lights in Waldorf and reading in the newspaper you almost never read about a shooting anywhere in the county . You would have to go to Prince Georges county for headlines of that sort.
I started, that is all.
