WALDORF, Md – On October 29, 2023 at approximately 2:07 a.m., units responded to a shooting in the restaurant The Cut Bar and Restaurant in Waldorf.

A patron on the scene called in the shooting and stated it was a male that was shot in the leg and they did not see who fired the shot.

When units arrived on the scene they found the male victim in the kitchen of the restaurant. The male victim was then transported to Capital Region Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

