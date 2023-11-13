Patuxent High School NJROTC 23-24 School Year Current Accomplishments

Credit: Patuxent High School NJROTC

LUSBY, Md. – Cadets have put in over 700 hours into practicing and preparing for competition. Patuxent NJROTC has competed in several competitions in Area 5/ 4. They hosted an Air Rifle match on October 14th, 2023. Despite the stiff competition from 7 other schools, the Pax veteran team placed 3rd of all veteran teams, the Pax novice team one placed 2nd, and Pax novice team two placed 3rd of all novice teams.

Patuxent NJROTC traveled to Potomac Senior High School in Dumfries, VA on October 21st, to compete in a drill combo competition. This means that there was Drill, Academics, and Athletics all at the same meet. Pax placed 3rd in Unarmed Standard Drill, 3rd in Armed Standard Drill, 3rd in Color Guard, and 2nd in Uniform Personnel Inspection (UPI) they also went and placed 3rd in Push-Ups.

On October 28th, Patuxent NJROTC traveled to Osbourne Park High School, in Manassas VA. That very next weekend Pax placed 1st in Unarmed Standard, 3rd in Armed Standard, 2nd in UPI, and 3rd in Color Guard. Overall Patuxent placed 2nd for Drill. For athletics, they placed 1st place in Push-ups and 2nd place in Curl-ups for an overall placement of 2nd for athletics. Pax also proceeded to place 1st overall for Academics.

On November 4th, The Patuxent Air Rifle team traveled to Annapolis High School to compete in the Capital City Classic Air Rifle Competition resulting in team and individual placements. That day, the Pax Veteran team placed 4th and Pax Novice placed 2nd of 17 competing teams. Cadet Madeline Vetting placed 6th of 64 in individual scores, Cadet Alyssa Marble placed 2nd in the novice shooter category, Cadet Autumn Delong placed 3rd in the novice shooter category, Cadet Avery Vaulina placed 18th of 64 shooters, and Cadet Sanise Jefferson placed 24th of 64 shooters.

Patuxent NJROTC competed in the Air Force Association (AFA) annual Cyber Patriot competition, protecting virtual machines from cyber security attacks, and testing their cyber security knowledge in Windows, Ubuntu, and Cisco Systems platforms. During round 1 of this competition, PAX placed 1st out of 53 schools in area 5/ 4 NJROTC regions and 1st out of all schools in the state of Maryland.

Congratulations to all of our NJROTC Cadets and their highly successful teams. Best of luck as you continue your pursuit of the regional and national championships in these areas!

Editor’s Note: This article was submitted by the Patuxent High School NJROTC program. If you would like to highlight your school’s program, feel free to send us an email at news@thebaynet.com!