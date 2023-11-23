Credit: PaxDental via TikTok

CALIFORNIA, Md. – On Wednesday, November 9, 2023, the staff members of Pax Dental’s California office awoke to the news that the TikTok video they had posted went viral and is now at 3 million views and counting!

The TikTok is poking fun at young adults who may still have their parents or guardians call to schedule them a dentist appointment. The stars of the TikTok are Pax Dental patient care coordinators; Riley and Dawn.

“Everyone was so excited! We were watching the views, likes, and comments climb on the post for days. We could not believe that our video had gone viral,” Pax Dental told The BayNet.

Credit: Emma Raphael

“Pax Dental is owned by St. Mary’s County natives, Dr. Denise O Mullinix and Dr. Jenny Hawkins. They are alumni of St. Mary’s Ryken, and quite possibly the coolest part, are identical twins! We have 2 dentistry locations to serve our patients, California and Lexington Park MD. Pax Dental specializes in family and cosmetic dentistry, as well as sleep-disordered breathing. We combine cutting-edge technology and a team that treats our patients like family.”

The office mentions that they have more hopeful viral TikToks in the works and encourage the community to check out their account and the dentist office itself. For more information go to https://www.paxdental.com or check out their TikTok @paxdental.

