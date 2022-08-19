UPDATE AT 8:51 p.m. — The northbound lane of Three Notch Road near the crash has been reopened. The patient is being transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

At approximately 8:17 p.m. on August 18, first responders were called to the 26000 block of Three Notch Road for reports that one person had been struck by a vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene and located the victim who had reportedly sustained serious injuries.

A MEDEVAC was requested to transport the victim to a nearby trauma center for further treatment.

A helicopter from the Maryland State Police Aviation would be called to land nearby the scene to make the transport.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Three Notch Road have been shut down temporarily to make the transport.

Expect delay near the scene, and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide additional details as they are provided.

