“Hello! I’m Hershey and I’m a 1yo male guinea pig.

My cage mate died a few months ago so I’m on my own, but ready to be bonded to a younger male guinea pig for companionship.

I have such a great personality and will come to the side of the cage as soon as I see you!

Once I’m in your arms I settle down for a snuggle and absolutely love my veggies.

If you have room for me in your heart and in your home, please fill out an application here:

https://www.fierceloverescue.org/info/display?PageID=19062 “