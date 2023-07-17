PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Meet Merek! He is the cutest tripod! Just look at that face and those ears!

Merek doesn’t let having three legs stop him from playing and doing all the things a dog with four legs does! He is a pretty spirited 3-year old who would love a home of his own.

Click here to submit adoption application for Merek or any of our other available dogs Application.

Big thanks to Prince Frederick Chrysler for sponsoring this program by generously paying adoption fees each week for our featured pup!